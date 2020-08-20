93ºF

Astros reliever Josh James leaves game with left hip discomfort

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 20: Relief pitcher Josh James #39 of the Houston Astros kneels on the ground injured before being helped off the field during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 20, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The Astros defeated the Rockies for the fourth straight game, winning 10-8. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Astros pitcher Josh James left Thursday’s game with “left hip discomfort” according to manager Dusty Baker.

James had just fielded a ground ball to end the 6th inning, when he came up holding his leg.

James stepped awkwardly fielding the ground ball, and left with trainers after making the final out of the inning in the 10-8 win.

The Astros currently have 11 different players on the Injured List.

