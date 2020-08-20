Astros reliever Josh James leaves game with left hip discomfort

HOUSTON – Astros pitcher Josh James left Thursday’s game with “left hip discomfort” according to manager Dusty Baker.

James had just fielded a ground ball to end the 6th inning, when he came up holding his leg.

James stepped awkwardly fielding the ground ball, and left with trainers after making the final out of the inning in the 10-8 win.

The Astros currently have 11 different players on the Injured List.