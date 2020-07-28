Texans make major changes to team facilities aligning with COVID-19 protocols

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have made major changes to its team facilities in order to align with protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state, local, NFL and NFLPA guidelines on operating during COVID-19.

In preparation for players’ arrival to training camp, Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair invested in a number of changes this offseason, allowing for more social distancing and the proper cleaning protocols necessary for players, coaches and staff to safely do their jobs amidst COVID-19.

Head Coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby handled the project planning with the help of department heads from the team’s football operations and team logistics, strength and conditioning, security and player logistics, equipment services, video operations, sports medicine, sports science and performance nutrition staffs.

“This has been a massive undertaking to make sure, first and foremost, that the health and safety of everyone who steps foot in our building is prioritized at all times,” O’Brien said. “We’re fortunate to have great people in place who put a ton of time in this offseason to get our facility to the point that we can safely operate training camp, but we know it’s an unprecedented time and it’s our responsibility to stay diligent about proper hygiene and tweak our operation as new information comes out.”

As players and staff returned to NRG Stadium in preparation for the 2020 season, they found a completely revamped work experience aimed at maximizing the wellness of all personnel and their families. Some of the changes include: