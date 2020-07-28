Houston Astros coaches’ contracts extended

HOUSTON – Dusty Baker isn’t going anywhere.

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that it has exercised the 2021 contract option for Baker. The veteran coach was hired earlier in the year after AJ Hinch was fired when the team’s sign-stealing scandal came to light.

“Dusty has been a perfect fit for our ballclub,” said General Manager James Click. “His knowledge of the game and experience have been invaluable to us in his first few months with the club. We’re excited to see him in an Astros uniform again next year.”

The Astros did the same for pitching coach Brent Strom and third base coach Gary Pettis.

“Strommie and Gary have had a tremendous impact on the recent success of the Houston Astros,” Click said. “They are among the most respected coaches in the league and we’re very fortunate to have them.”

Baker’s run as a manager includes eight postseason appearances. As the Giants skipper, he won the National League pennant in 2002.

Strom has taken some of the best pitchers and fine-tuned them even more, helping to produce two Cy Young Award winners and several All-Stars while in Houston.

Pettis has been with Houston since 2014, where the outfield has combined to post the highest fielding pct. in the Majors from 2017-19 with a .991 mark.