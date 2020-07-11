MLB reports 0.7% positivity rate among more than 11K COVID-19 tests

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association released COVID-19 testing numbers Friday that ran starting June 27 through July 9.
Completed intake testing
66 of 3,748 tests were positive (1.8%)
Monitoring testing
17 of 7,401 tests were positive (0.2%)
Total intake and monitoring testing
- 83 of 11,149 tests were positive (0.7%)
- 71 players, 12 staff members make up the 83 positives.
- 28 teams have had either a player or staff member test positive.
The Houston Astros have not responded whether they have had any member of the team or staff test positive.
Testing results under MLB's COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan were jointly announced today by @MLB and the @MLB_PLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/3xwXFXC2Bm— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 10, 2020