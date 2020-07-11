88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sports

MLB reports 0.7% positivity rate among more than 11K COVID-19 tests

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

Tags: Baseball, Sports, MLB, coronavirus, Houston Astros

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association released COVID-19 testing numbers Friday that ran starting June 27 through July 9.

Completed intake testing

66 of 3,748 tests were positive (1.8%)

Monitoring testing

17 of 7,401 tests were positive (0.2%)

Total intake and monitoring testing

  • 83 of 11,149 tests were positive (0.7%)
  • 71 players, 12 staff members make up the 83 positives.
  • 28 teams have had either a player or staff member test positive.

The Houston Astros have not responded whether they have had any member of the team or staff test positive.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.