Texans drop hints on Twitter in wake of Patrick Mahomes’ Blockbuster Contract

GIF game strong.

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans passes against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
If you’re not familiar with GIFs, they’re basically pictures often used to respond to tweets.

And no one does that better than this Texans squad.

In case you missed it, ESPN reported Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension.

That brings to light another quarterback waiting to get paid... DW4.

The talk this summer has been that Mahomes, Watson, and Dak Prescott.. all three quarterbacks who are expected to be paid in a major way... would use each other’s deals as leverage in negotiations.

After the news of Mahomes contract broke... the Texans players started having a field day via GIFS... implying, of course, that it’s time for Deshaun to cash out.

First came JJ Watt who mentioned Deshaun with the classic Shaq shimmy.

Next came Dylan Cole.. who mentioned Deshaun while quoting Shefter. Not a GIF, but it led to...

This. Deshaun weighed in himself.

Ahhh... the smiling baby. That, my friends, is the GIF of a man ready to be paid.

