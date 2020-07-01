NFL cutting two preseason games, Texans lose Vikings and Cowboys games

HOUSTON – The NFL has made a move that will cut the preseason in half for this summer and perhaps a move that will stick in the years to come. The league is cutting out week one and four of the preseason as they continue to take precautions for the CoVid 19 pandemic.

The NFL’s decision means the Texans will lose games against the Minnesota Vikings in week one and their annual week four contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Training camps remain on schedule as most teams will open workouts on July 28. The Texans and Chiefs open a few days earlier since they will kickoff the 2020 season on Thursday, September 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The move to cut down the preseason schedule will allow the NFL to continue to closely monitor how the pandemic is affecting team rosters. Coaching staffs will also benefit from fewer games and more time to evaluate the health of their teams.