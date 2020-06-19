Houston Astros player tests positive for COVID-19, team announces

HOUSTON – A Houston Astros player has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Astros complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, Channel 2 Sports confirmed Friday.

That player experienced minor symptoms and is recovering well the team said. The Astros informed Major League Baseball and implemented all health and safety protocols.

“The safety of our staff and players remains our top priority,” General Manager James Click said. “We were fortunate to be able to take swift action once we learned of the player testing positive and we are pleased that there were no other players that tested positive.”

So far, no player working out in the Houston area has tested positive.