One-on-one interview with new Texans safety Michael Thomas

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are targeting versatility in their signings and replacing multiple safeties this offseason.

Both Eric Murray and Michael Thomas can play multiple positions on defense. Thomas, who graduated from Nimitz High School, is entering his ninth year in the NFL and his first season with the Texans.

KPRC 2 Sports conducted a question-and-answer session with Thomas:

Question: What is it like to be home?

Thomas: I didn’t realize how much of a dream come true it was until I signed. I saw the reaction in my family and friends. It’s definitely a goal I had and I’m glad to come here and help this team win.

Question: What are your thoughts on the Texans’ secondary?

Thomas: I love the fact that we have young Justin Reid, my Stanford buddy. Go, Stanford! He is a young dude who has been balling in the league since he got here as a rookie. I love that we’re very (multiskilled). We play a lot of different fronts. Plus we have J.J. Watt out for the secondary.

Question: You went undrafted in 2012, and have been able to stay in the league since. What is your advice for players in that situation?

Thomas: Keep working, limit your mistakes, make plays, and try to play special teams.

Question: What did the Texans like about you that caused them to bring you in?

Thomas: I had a prior relationship with their special team coaches, and they liked the fact that I’m one of the top special team guys in the league. They were looking for vets this year and I want to help this team not only win the division but make a playoff run.