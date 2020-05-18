3 things to watch in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Here’s what’s happening from the Xfinity Sports Desk this week in the Houston area. You can watch coverage all week on KPRC 2 Sports.

High school football commitment

It’s still very early in the process but North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis made his firm verbal commitment Sunday morning during a press conference live on TexanLive.com. Davis, who will be a senior this fall, had narrowed his choices to his final four before announcing that he would be taking his talents to the SEC and play for the Auburn Tigers starting in the fall of 2021. Davis has led North Shore to back-to-back 6A state championships and he will lead the Mustangs on a quest for a three-peat this fall.

NBA facilities reopen

The wait is finally over. Only three teams had opened their facilities recently for limited access for voluntary workouts. Starting Monday, the entire league is expected to join in and accept the NBA’s offer of access to team workout facilities. The Houston Rockets, who decided to delay their return, will open the Toyota Center doors for the players and limited staffers. The access is for voluntary individual workouts and those will be staggered. Within the next two to four weeks, it is expected that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will also come forward with the NBA’s plan for a return to play if all details can be worked out. Several plans are still on the table.

MLB returning in June?

Nothing is finalized but there is talk and reports that Major League Baseball is ready to move forward with a return in June for teams to hold spring training. Games could perhaps resume around July 4 as well. Nothing is firm and talks continue between the owners’ side and the players’ union. Several issues are on the table including overall safety for players and restrictions that need to be agreed upon. Also a big issue will be how salaries will be distributed. Will the owners want players to take a deeper cut beyond the 50% that was originally agreed upon? If so, that could cause a major problem and could be a turning point in a final decision.

That’s it for now. Keep it locked on KPRC 2 Sports and Click2houston.com/sports for all of your sports news from the Xfinity Sports Desk!

Have a great week!