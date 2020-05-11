North Shore running back Zach Evans lands at TCU

HOUSTON – The recruiting process is finally over for North Shore running back Zach Evans. The Mustangs back, who was sent home from Arlington prior to the state title game in December for breaking a team rule, has landed in Fort Worth.

Evans, who rushed for over four thousand career yards at North Shore has a financial aid agreement in place at TCU and has joined the Horned Frogs football program. He’ll provide a big boost for Gary Patterson’s offense.

According to a Hornedfrogblitz.com report, Evans has enrolled already at TCU.

Evans’ recruitment process was a winding road. He committed to Georgia and signed with the Bulldogs but was given his release in January. He played in the Under Armour All-American game where he was an MVP and now is ready to begin his college career with the Big 12 Conference program.

Zach Evans’ timeline

In his senior season at North Shore, Evans was suspended from games on two different occasions. Early in the season, following the season-opening loss to Katy he was held out of the next two non-district games. The second suspension made national headlines. Evans was sent home the night before the Class 6A Division I State Championship game due to a violation of team rules and didn't -play a factor in North Shore winning its second-straight state title.

A few weeks later, Evans played in an All-American game, where many believed he was going to make a commitment announcement. Instead, he passed on the announcement and a week later it came out that he had signed with Georgia during the early signing period but then asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent.

Since that news came out, Evans had been silent on social media. A random Instagram Live video would pop up here or there but nothing referring to his recruitment. Many asked the question, What has happened to Zach Evans?

Now we know. He is heading to TCU.

With the addition of Evans, who rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his highs school career, TCU's 2020 recruiting class has jumped up to No. 3 in the Big 12 Conference, just behind Texas and Oklahoma, respectively. Evans becomes the 19th commit to the class and the first five-star. Nationally, TCU is ranked No. 23.

According to 24/7Sports, Evans is the sixth player to enroll at TCU from the Class of 2020. In the Class of 2020, Evans joins Dominic Richardson (Bishop McGuinness HS (Oklahoma City, OK)) as a running back in the class.

Joshua Koch with Vype.com contributed to this article.