Laremy Tunsil talks contract details, off-season moves

HOUSTON – As you can imagine, Laremy Tunsil is pleased to be the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL after signing a three-year, $66 million contract with the Houston Texans.

“It’s a blessing just to be the highest-paid offensive lineman. You always dream of times like this, and we got it done,” said Tunsil.

In a rare move, the 25-year-old negotiated directly with Bill O’Brien, deciding not to use an agent.

“I felt like it was time to write my own destiny if that makes sense. To put things in my own hands and to get it done. You just have to bet on yourself,” explained Tunsil.

"I’m extremely proud of myself and the team. I’m still speechless. Even though it was a couple of days ago that they made the announcement, I’m still speechless.”

Tunsil has donated money to the coronavirus relief.

“I just want to use my platform to give back as much as I can, and hopefully spark the minds of other people to give back in critical times like this. So, that was my biggest thing,” said Tunsil.

Next up for O’Brien? His most important task yet is taking care of Deshaun Watson’s contract. In the meantime, Watson and Tunsil are keeping in touch like you would want a QB and left tackle to communicate.

“Currently, I’m actually working out with D4 (Watson) four days a week, and we actually talk almost every day. We basically just tell each other, ‘Man, let’s go get it, let’s get it done. We have the tools right in front of us on this team and we can get it done, it just starts with us.’ We pretty much voice our opinions every day about the team we have.”