Texans coach Bill O’Brien’s sons make an appearance in NFL draft

With the NFL draft being broadcast from homes, many players, coaches, and general managers around the country included their families in the big TV moment.

In Houston, Texans coach Bill O’Brien had his sons Jack, 17, and Michael, 14, by his side for the draft.

“I saw last night where a lot of the guys, coaches and GM’s families were represented on the telecast. Colleen and I felt like that was a good way to really thank the healthcare workers and the frontline medical people that are dealing with coronavirus,” O’Brien said in an interview. “Football is secondary to what’s going on in the world right now.”

During the broadcast, Jack held a sign that said: “Thank You Frontline Heroes.”

Bill O’Brien’s 2020 draft war room. Love this. pic.twitter.com/ukYu4rQwAB — Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) April 24, 2020

“We wheeled him (Jack) out here and he woke up, which was cool. Michael loves it. Michael has been in here the whole time, listening to all these discussions. Jack is doing great. Jack is day-to-day. Every day is a struggle, but he’s hanging in there.”

Jack battles a rare neurological disorder called lissencephaly which causes seizures, eyesight problems and cognitive issues.