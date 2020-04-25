74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sports

Son of a Harlem Globetrotter. 7 interesting facts about Houston Texans No. 40 draft pick, Ross Blacklock

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Ross Blacklock, sports, NFL Draft, Houston Texans, NFL Draft 2020
Ross Blacklock expressed his admiration for his father, Jimmy Blacklock, in his NFL 2020 draft vignette. Blacklock served as coach and player of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Ross Blacklock expressed his admiration for his father, Jimmy Blacklock, in his NFL 2020 draft vignette. Blacklock served as coach and player of the Harlem Globetrotters. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Ross Blacklock is a hometown hero.

The Houston Texans No. 40 draft pick is from Missouri City and attended Elkins High School before the defensive tackle went to TCU.

Here are 7 interesting facts about Blacklock:

1. Son of a Harlem Globetrotter

His father, Jimmy Blacklock, served as a head coach for the Harlem Globetrotters. In his NFL 2020 Draft Vignette, Blacklock said his father also played 15 years with the Globetrotters.

“Growing up, he was a Globetrotter. He was the coolest in thing in the world,” he said.

Blacklock said he learned some tricks from his father, but never wanted to play basketball.

“He never pushed me to be a basketball player,” he said in the video. “I always told him basketball was just too soft. I am a football guy.”

2. Blacklock could dunk at age 13

Even though Blacklock didn’t want to be a basketball player, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the skills. He could dunk at age 13.

3. He played five sports in high school

Blacklock attended Elkins High School in Missouri City and played five different sports while in high school including swinning, sports blogger Rona reported on Twitter.

4. He had 37 unpaid parking tickets at TCU

Rona also reported that Blacklock graduated from TCU with 37 unpaid parking tickets.

“Said he didn’t know. How??,” Rona wrote on Twitter.

5. He admires JJ Watt

Blacklock gave a shoutout to Texans superstar JJ Watt, during his Zoom interview with the media after being drafted. Blacklock has idolized JJ Watt since his days at Elkins High School. JJ Watt was quick to congratulate his new teammate on social media.

6. A freshman All-American

Blacklock completed at TCU with 67 tackles, 15 ½ for losses, and 5 ½ sacks in two full seasons. He earned freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

7. His celebrity crush was Lauren London

Blacklock said his celebrity crush was Lauren London and his favorite meal was nachos, according to sports reporter Landry Locker.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: