Son of a Harlem Globetrotter. 7 interesting facts about Houston Texans No. 40 draft pick, Ross Blacklock

HOUSTON – Ross Blacklock is a hometown hero.

The Houston Texans No. 40 draft pick is from Missouri City and attended Elkins High School before the defensive tackle went to TCU.

Here are 7 interesting facts about Blacklock:

1. Son of a Harlem Globetrotter

His father, Jimmy Blacklock, served as a head coach for the Harlem Globetrotters. In his NFL 2020 Draft Vignette, Blacklock said his father also played 15 years with the Globetrotters.

“Growing up, he was a Globetrotter. He was the coolest in thing in the world,” he said.

Blacklock said he learned some tricks from his father, but never wanted to play basketball.

“He never pushed me to be a basketball player,” he said in the video. “I always told him basketball was just too soft. I am a football guy.”

2. Blacklock could dunk at age 13

Even though Blacklock didn’t want to be a basketball player, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the skills. He could dunk at age 13.

3. He played five sports in high school

Blacklock attended Elkins High School in Missouri City and played five different sports while in high school including swinning, sports blogger Rona reported on Twitter.

4. He had 37 unpaid parking tickets at TCU

Rona also reported that Blacklock graduated from TCU with 37 unpaid parking tickets.

“Said he didn’t know. How??,” Rona wrote on Twitter.

Ross Blacklock has the most interesting tidbits in this draft.



-His dad was a Globetrotter.

-He could dunk at 13.

-He played 5 high school sports, incl. swimming.

-But the best one is when he graduated from TCU, he had 37 UNPAID PARKING TICKETS. Said he didn’t know. How?? — rone’s gamblin corner (@_rone) April 24, 2020

5. He admires JJ Watt

Blacklock gave a shoutout to Texans superstar JJ Watt, during his Zoom interview with the media after being drafted. Blacklock has idolized JJ Watt since his days at Elkins High School. JJ Watt was quick to congratulate his new teammate on social media.

New #Texans DT Ross Blacklock (@1krozayy ) just did his ZOOM intw w media. Said he knew his phone would ring and it would be the Texans! Also gave shoutout to @JJWatt who he idolized since HS at @ElkinsFootball #NFLDraft2020 — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) April 25, 2020

Welcome to the DLine Room @1krozayy



Let’s Eat!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 24, 2020

6. A freshman All-American

Blacklock completed at TCU with 67 tackles, 15 ½ for losses, and 5 ½ sacks in two full seasons. He earned freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

7. His celebrity crush was Lauren London

Blacklock said his celebrity crush was Lauren London and his favorite meal was nachos, according to sports reporter Landry Locker.