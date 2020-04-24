NFL Draft 2020: Houston-area athletes big dreams come true

HOUSTON – A number of Houston-area athletes got the call Thursday night. In a first-ever virtual draft night experience, football players from across the country were joined by friends and families as they waited to be selected by an NFL team.

Here are the Houston-area players that were drafted.

CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb was drafted No. 17 to the Dallas cowboys. Lamb attend Foster High School then went to Oklahoma. He was an All-American as a Sooner and is the school’s career leader with 24 catches of at least 40 yards.

Pick: 17 to the Dallas Cowboys

College: Oklahoma

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Foster High School in Richmond

K’Lavon Chaisson

K’lavon Chaisson was selected with No. 20 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chaisson attended North Shore High School, where he won a Class 6-A title, and then a national championship with the LSU tigers.

Pick: 20 to Jacksonville Jaguars

College: LSU

Position: Defensive End

High School: North Shore High School in Houston

Kenneth Murray

Pick: 23 to Los Angeles Chargers

College: Oklahoma

Position: Inside Linebacker

High School: Elkins High School in Houston