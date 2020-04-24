NFL Draft 2020: Houston-area athletes big dreams come true
Here are the local football players that were drafted
HOUSTON – A number of Houston-area athletes got the call Thursday night. In a first-ever virtual draft night experience, football players from across the country were joined by friends and families as they waited to be selected by an NFL team.
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb was drafted No. 17 to the Dallas cowboys. Lamb attend Foster High School then went to Oklahoma. He was an All-American as a Sooner and is the school’s career leader with 24 catches of at least 40 yards.
Pick: 17 to the Dallas Cowboys
College: Oklahoma
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Foster High School in Richmond
K’Lavon Chaisson
K’lavon Chaisson was selected with No. 20 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chaisson attended North Shore High School, where he won a Class 6-A title, and then a national championship with the LSU tigers.
Pick: 20 to Jacksonville Jaguars
College: LSU
Position: Defensive End
High School: North Shore High School in Houston
Kenneth Murray
Pick: 23 to Los Angeles Chargers
College: Oklahoma
Position: Inside Linebacker
High School: Elkins High School in Houston
