Chris Paul beat by Allie Quigley in NBA HORSE challenge

While sports are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA and WNBA players are practicing social distancing while competing from their own courts.

During a televised HORSE shooting competition, Chris Paul of Oklahoma City was beaten by Chicago Sky player Allie Quigley. Quigley is set to advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. Quigley defeated Paul H-O-R-S-E to H-O-R to end round 1 of the competition.

Other players who participated included Chauncey Billups, Mike Conley, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine.

Quigley has made three All-Star teams, won two 3-point contests and earned two Sixth Woman of the Year awards, according to Sporting News.

Here is the NBA HORSE Challenge Schedule:

Semifinals/Championship

When: Thursday, April 16, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN | Watch the live stream on the ESPN app

