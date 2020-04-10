Texans trade for Rams Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans continue to be arguably the most active team in the NFL offseason, making yet another trade.

Thursday, the Texans flipped a 2020 second-round pick for Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Cooks is coming off a disappointing 2019 season (42 catches, 583 yards, 2 TD) where he played 14 games but missed two due to a concussion. Cooks has had five known concussions in his career, including famously in Super Bowl LII after taking a big hit from Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins.

Before 2019, Cooks established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL for three different teams. From 2015 to 2018, Cooks averaged 77 catches, 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in those four seasons playing for New Orleans (2015-16), New England (2017) and Los Angeles (2018). Cooks also brings a heavy amount of playoff experience, playing in two of the past three Super Bowls.

The Texans gave away the 57th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Cooks joins Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and newly signed wide receiver Randall Cobb as Deshaun Watson’s main targets.

According to Spotrac.com, Cooks carries an $8 million salary-cap hit, with a potential contract out in 2021.