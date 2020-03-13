What now for the Astros? Click, Baker give update on plans after spring training canceled

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, are still trying to figure what is next, now that spring training activities have been canceled. General manager James Click and manager Dusty Baker participated in a conference to give an update on what the plans are for the team.

Most importantly, Click addressed the question on whether anyone in the organization has tested positive for the virus or simply been tested at all.

“Not to my knowledge on either count," Click explained.

"No one has shown symptoms that would suggest that a test would be warranted to my knowledge.”

The team’s players and staffers will remain in Florida for the time being.

“The guidance that we have been given from MLB right now is to keep the players in Florida, so we’re planning on doing that for the foreseeable future.”

“Right now, we have been told that we should have a lot more information in a couple of days. We have closed the facility to the public and the press," Click said. “Players can still come to the facility if guys want to come in to get medical treatment from trainers or work out."

He also indicated that even though the players are allowed to come to the facility, the team is following the league guidelines and the medical guidelines to avoid gathering in large groups. Part of MLB’s memo is to stagger the workout times.

When asked about when the season could resume and how long players might need to ramp up to prepare for the season, Click said that clearly depends on how long this continues.

“My understanding is part of the reasons to keep people close by is so that if we get clearance from higher authorities ... we are going to start ramping back up (and) we can do that at an accelerated time frame," Click said.

The team expects to get additional information from MLB and the MLBPA no later that Sunday how they should proceed.

Astros manager Dusty Baker has experienced work stoppages before, both as a manager and as a player, but nothing like this.

“I’ve been through this before. It’s not a very pleasant situation,” Baker said. "But this is on a national scale, not just a team scale. We’ll do whatever it takes to try to secure the health of our players and their families.

“The tone appeared good (in our team meeting), but under the circumstances, some of us have never been through this before," Baker said. "The uncertainty of the situation is what we’ve never been through before.”

The team has no official workouts scheduled as they continue to wait on more information and guidance from MLB and the MLBPA.