MLB’s Joe Torre weighs in on Astros backlash and what’s ahead in new season

HOUSTON – The Astros organization spent their Thursday morning here in Houston at Sylvester Turner Park honoring one of their own . Longtime Astros first baseman Bob Watson was on hand along with other dignitaries for the official dedication of the new Bob Watson Education Center at the Astros Youth Academy in North Houston. Watson was a star player and also served at one time as the team General Manager before a role with Major League Baseball.

Also on hand for the event was Astros owner Jim Crane. He was slated to speak with the media after the event but instead chose not to talk. Crane was last heard from in West Palm Beach on February 13 where he led a news conference addressing sign stealing scandal. That was followed by remarks and apologies from Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and other Astros players who took ownership of their mistakes.

Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre was at the event Thursday morning. He serves as the special assistant to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. Torre addressed many topics including the backlash the Astros are receiving throughout the league from current players, specifically about pitchers purposely hitting Astros batters.

"I have more trust in baseball than that," Torre said. "I'd like to think the goal of each team is to win ballgames and if we go into a series or game with the intention of hitting somebody then obviously we aren't thinking about the right thing when you put on the uniform."

Torre was also asked about the growing concern of retaliation from opposing pitchers during the regular season along with the overall safety of the Astros players and their families. Several have gone on record as saying they have received death threats from angry baseball fans.

“The rules being broken is a sad time for baseball,” Torre said. “We have a way of self-healing but we all have to chip in.”