Houston Rockets to host Pride Night on April 2

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets will host Pride Night on April 2 at Toyota Center.

The game is presented in alliance with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, according to the team’s event description. The Rockets are scheduled to play against the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. that night.

Some of the scheduled activities and events include:

A private pre-game reception featuring Rick Welts, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and president of the Golden State Warriors.

A pregame lift-off party in front of Toyota Center, featuring live performances on the Budweiser stage.

Concourse Community Activation featuring the Montrose Center.

In-game elements, including first shot for charity, the National Anthem and a halftime performance from members of the LGBT community.

The “H-Town” Pride Night collection will be available in the Team Shop at Toyota Center on the night of the game, according to the event description. The Rockets Team Pride logo T-shirt is available online.

Click here to view details and purchase tickets for Pride Night. For groups of 10+ people, email grouptix@rocketball.com or call 713-758-7298.