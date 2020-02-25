Texans’ Bill O’Brien will not call plays this season, team announces

HOUSTON – Bill O’Brien will have one less role this coming season.

O’Brien, of course, has been the head coach of the Houston Texans and was also the acting general manager until last month when the role was made official. But O’Brien was also calling the plays, something Offensive Coordinators usually do.

That will change this season.

Offensive Coordinator Tim Kelly will take over the reins, something the media learned at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

“The players really respect him,” O’Brien said of Kelly. “He does a great job in the meeting room and on the practice field, on game day... he’s just an excellent coach.”

“We’re excited for him to take the next step in his career here. He’s going to coach the quarterbacks, he’ll call the plays, and he’ll do an excellent job,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien and Kelly have quite the history together.

Kelly’s coaching career began in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Penn State, under O’Brien, who was in his first season as the Nittany Lions head coach. Kelly then joined O’Brien in 2013 in Houston and has risen through the ranks of the franchise.