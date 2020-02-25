Here are some of the Texans’ needs heading into this week’s NFL Combine

HOUSTON – After the Houston Texans 51-31 loss in the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs -- who went on to win the Super Bowl -- newly announced general manager and head coach, Bill O’Brien is looking to replace and upgrade the talent.

Tuesday, at the NFL Combine, will be the first time O’Brien is speaking since being promoted. The Texans don’t have a first-round pick from acquiring offensive tackle Laremy Tunisil via trade last season. However, the Texans received a fourth-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in return.

Currently, the Texans have five draft picks:

Round 2

Round 4 (Two picks, one via Miami)

Round 5

Round 7

Here are some needs for the Texans:

Cornerback

Safety

Running back

Edge rusher

Tight end

Linebacker

Protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been an issue since he was drafted in 2017. The Texans are looking to pick up his fifth-year option and eventually sign him to a long term extension, so improving the offensive line is the priority in this year’s draft.

The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 23 to 25.

For the NFL Combine, the schedule goes as follow:

Thursday:

Quarterback, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends will hold their on-field workout.

Friday:

Place Kickers, Special Teams, Offensive Linemen, and Running Backs will hold their on-field workout.

Saturday:

Defensive Linemen and Linebackers will hold their on-field workout

Sunday:

Defensive Backs will hold their on-field workout.

For all your NFL Combine coverage and analysis, check out Click2Houston/sports.