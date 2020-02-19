Houston sports this week: Astros putting in daily work, Rockets back in action after break, more

HOUSTON – Greetings from KPRC Sports and the Xfinity Sports Desk. Here is a quick look at what's happening in Houston sports this week.

Houston Astros camp

Full squad workouts continue all week in West Palm Beach as Pitchers, catchers and position players are putting in their daily work. The lone player not in camp is RHP Zach Greinke who will report on February 22. He is the #2 starter in the rotation behind Justin Verlander. The Astros first spring game is Saturday against the Nationals

Houston Rockets All-Star Game break

The NBA held its All-Star break in Chicago but now it's time to get back to work this week. The Rockets resume play on the road Thursday night when they visit the Golden State Warriors in Oakland followed by their next stop in Salt Lake City again the Utah Jazz.

Taking a look at the west standings the Rockets sit in 5th place just behind the 4th seeded Jazz. Houston is 34-20 with 28 games left in the regular season

UH Cougars hit the road

Elsewhere, this week the No. 22 UH Cougars have a huge two-game conference. UH is 20-6 after a tough loss at SMU. Kelvin Sampson’s team will take on Tulsa Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Fertitta Center and then Saturday a date at Memphis. The AAC tournament is in mid-March in Fort Worth where the Cougars will likely be the favorite.