Reports: Spurs part ways with DeMarre Carroll; forward likely headed to Houston

SAN ANTONIO – DeMarre Carroll’s short, frustrating and strange stint with the Spurs has reportedly come to an end.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Spurs and Carroll have agreed to a contract buyout.

Carroll is expected to sign with the Houston Rockets once he is waived by the Spurs, according to Wojnarowski.

Carroll was believed to be a key acquisition for San Antonio in the offseason, but played in only 15 games for the Spurs this season.

He was relegated to the end of the bench, and had not suited up for the team since the Spurs game at Boston on Jan. 8.

Carroll averaged only nine minutes and 2.2 points per game in San Antonio.