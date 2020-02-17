WATCH: Houston Roughnecks QB PJ Walker put on a show during Sunday game against St. Louis BattleHawks
The Houston Roughnecks beat the St. Louis BattleHawks, 28-24, Sunday in Week 2 of the XFL.
The Houston Roughnecks are one of eight teams in the XFL, a football league owned by WWE founder and Chairman Vince McMahon. The league, which McMahon has said will “reimagine” the game, began playing earlier this month.
Last week, the Roughnecks defeated the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17, in their inaugural XFL League matchup.
On Sunday, Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker put on a show during the team’s second-ever game. Here are some of the highlights:
PJ Walker Texas Ranger 🤠— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 16, 2020
The man's a GUNSLINGERpic.twitter.com/iQ79fmnPKR
We are HERE for sidearmed PJ pic.twitter.com/tmyH0zpRoZ— XFL (@xfl2020) February 16, 2020
It seems PJ Walker is— XFL (@xfl2020) February 16, 2020
*Checks notes*
very good
📺 @FS1
🖥 https://t.co/Gme53LcuVh pic.twitter.com/tj0DiRdamV
Trying to tackle PJ Walker seems like an incredibly unfortunate thing to have to try to do— XFL (@xfl2020) February 17, 2020
📺 @FS1
🖥 https://t.co/Gme53LcuVh pic.twitter.com/W56lcsOBCd
This might be the greatest play to not count in football history.— Forever Gridiron🏈 (@ForeverGridiron) February 17, 2020
And of course it was PJ Walker...#XFL #XFLfootball pic.twitter.com/uGahkhiJIj
