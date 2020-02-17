WATCH: Houston Roughnecks QB PJ Walker put on a show during Sunday game against St. Louis BattleHawks

The Houston Roughnecks beat the St. Louis BattleHawks, 28-24, Sunday in Week 2 of the XFL.

The Houston Roughnecks are one of eight teams in the XFL, a football league owned by WWE founder and Chairman Vince McMahon. The league, which McMahon has said will “reimagine” the game, began playing earlier this month.

Last week, the Roughnecks defeated the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17, in their inaugural XFL League matchup.

On Sunday, Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker put on a show during the team’s second-ever game. Here are some of the highlights:

PJ Walker Texas Ranger 🤠



The man's a GUNSLINGERpic.twitter.com/iQ79fmnPKR — Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 16, 2020

We are HERE for sidearmed PJ pic.twitter.com/tmyH0zpRoZ — XFL (@xfl2020) February 16, 2020

Trying to tackle PJ Walker seems like an incredibly unfortunate thing to have to try to do



📺 @FS1

🖥 https://t.co/Gme53LcuVh pic.twitter.com/W56lcsOBCd — XFL (@xfl2020) February 17, 2020