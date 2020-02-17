62ºF

WATCH: Houston Roughnecks QB PJ Walker put on a show during Sunday game against St. Louis BattleHawks

Tags: sports, Roughnecks
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 16: P.J. Walker #11 of the Houston Roughnecks passes against the St. Louis BattleHawks at TDECU Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Eddie Clarke/XFL via Getty Images)
The Houston Roughnecks beat the St. Louis BattleHawks, 28-24, Sunday in Week 2 of the XFL.

The Houston Roughnecks are one of eight teams in the XFL, a football league owned by WWE founder and Chairman Vince McMahon. The league, which McMahon has said will “reimagine” the game, began playing earlier this month.

Last week, the Roughnecks defeated the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17, in their inaugural XFL League matchup.

On Sunday, Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker put on a show during the team’s second-ever game. Here are some of the highlights:

