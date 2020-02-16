60ºF

Watch Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield win the NBA 3-Point Contest on the final shot

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings attempts a shot in the 2020 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at at United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images)
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield made a late surge to win the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Hield nailed a two-point money ball from the corner to finish with 27 points, edging Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker by one in the final round.

Hield is one of the few bright spots for struggling Sacramento, averaging 20.4 points while shooting about 39 percent from 3-point range.

Washington's Davis Bertans opened the second and final round with a 22, before Booker eliminated him.

Defending champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago's Zach LaVine were eliminated after they failed to crack the top three in the first round.

Five racks with five balls each were set up around the perimeter — two in the corner, two on the wings and one up top. Four of those racks had four balls worth one point each plus a multi-colored two-point ball. The other had nothing but moneyballs.

There were also two green balls worth three points set up six feet behind the 3-point line.

