Houston sports this week: Kickoff for XFL Football begins, Astros inching closer to spring training, more

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity Sports desk at KPRC Channel 2 as we kick off this new week.

Here is what''s on the Houston Sports scene!

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will remain at home after beating both the Mavericks and Pelicans over the weekend at Toyota Center. The Rockets rode a 40-point effort from James Harden in the win over the Pels as he also knocked down seven three-pointers. It was Harden’s first 40-point game in three weeks and it shows his shooting slump may be over. Houston will host Charlotte on Tuesday night to close out the three-game homestand.

Will the Rockets roster stay intact or will General Manager Daryl Morey make a move by Thursday’s trade deadline in the NBA? According to reports, he could be shopping for Clint Capela who has sat out three straight games with a sore heel. Stay tuned!

Houston Astros

The Astros are inching closer to the start of spring training which begins Feb. 13 in West Palm Beach. New Manager Dusty Baker will jump right in as he gets to know his staff and roster. This week Baker is back in town for the annual team media luncheon on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Meanwhile, owner Jim Crane continues his search for a new General Manager he hopes to fill in the next few weeks.

College basketball

The UH Cougars men’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker at Cincinnati on Saturday blowing a double-digit lead late in the second half. UH is still 17-5 and will host Tulane on Thursday. They will be without Dejon Jarreau who is suspended for one game after biting a Cincinnati player late in that loss.

Soccer

Monday Night the USA Women’s National team takes the pitch once again here in Houston. They play Costa Rica at 7:30 p.m. inside of BBVA Stadium in their final game here taking part in the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifier tournament.

XFL Football

Finally, this weekend marks the debut of XFL Football. The Houston Roughnecks open at home against the Los Angeles Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at TDECU Stadium which is their home this season. Head Coach June Jones has a long history here in Houston and says this will be an entertaining brand of football and cost-efficient for families to enjoy.

That’s it for now! A busy week of sports ahead here in H-Town!