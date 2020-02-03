This Week in Sports

ROCKETS

The Rockets will remain at home after beating both the Mavericks and Pelicans over the weekend at Toyota Center. The Rockets rode a 40 point effort from James Harden in the win over the Pels as he also knocked down 7 three pointers. It was Harden’s first 40 point game in three weeks and it shows his shooting slump may be over. Houston will host Charlotte on Tuesday night to close out the three game homestand.

Will the Rockets roster stay in tact or will General Manager Daryl Morey make a move by Thursdays trade deadline in the NBA? According to reports he could be shopping Clint Capela who has sat out three straight games with a sore heel. Stay tuned!

ASTROS

The Astros are inching closer to the start of Spring Training which begins February 13 in West Palm Beach. New Manager Dusty Baker will jump right in as he gets to know his staff and roster. This week Baker is back in town for the annual team media luncheon on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Meanwhile, owner Jim Crane continues his search for a new General Manager he hopes to fill in the next few weeks.

UH COUGARS

The UH Cougars mens basketball team lost a heartbreaker at Cincinnati on Saturday blowing a double digit lead late in the second half. UH is still 17-5 and will host Tulane on Thursday. They will be without Dejon Jarreau who is suspended 1 game after biting a Cincinnati player late in that loss.

USWNT

Monday Night the USA Women’s National team takes the pitch once again here in Houston. They play Costa Rica at 7:30 P.M. inside BBVA Stadium in their final game here taking part in the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifier tournament.

XFL FOOTBALL

Finally, this weekend marks the debut of XFL Football. The Houston Roughnecks open at home against the Los Angeles Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 4pm at TDECU Stadium, their home this season. Head Coach June Jones has a long history here in Houston and says this will be an entertaining brand of football and cost efficient for families to enjoy.

That’s it for now! Busy week of sports ahead here in H-Town!