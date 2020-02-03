Super Bowl recap: This is Texas’ connection to the victors

MIAMI – Super Bowl LIV featured two of the best storyline teams in the NFL in Miami on Sunday night.

On the Kansas City side, Patrick Mahomes looked to solidify his standing as a potential all-time great with an early-career Super Bowl. Plus, the Kansas City Chiefs were looking to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The 49ers crashed after Jim Harbaugh left and signed Kyle Shanahan to rebuild the team. A six-year contract for Shanahan and another six-year contract for young GM John Lynch were seen as huge risks. They paid off with an NFC title.

Here's a look at some of the sights and stories around Super Bowl LIV.

The venue

It’s hard to beat high 60s weather and the teal of Miami. South Florida continues to be one of the best locations for the Super Bowl because of its raucous atmosphere. Hard Rock Stadium itself doesn’t look or feel near as modern as, say, NRG stadium, but the brightly colored seats are a nice touch to the Miami vibe.

The Texas connection

Houston has a Super Bowl champion in Emmanuel Ogbah (Fort Bend Bush), who unfortunately couldn’t play the game after a season-ending injury (torn pectoral). On the other side, 49ers defensive tackle Earl Mitchell got to play in the Super Bowl in year 10 of his long and successful NFL career.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Texas Tech Red Raider and a product of Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, near Tyler.

The comeback

Texans fans saw what Patrick Mahomes can do in the AFC divisional round when he cooly led a 51-7 rally after trailing 24-0 to Houston. Mahomes did it again the next week against the Titans, trailing 17-7 only to win 35-24 (a 28-7 rally).

At the Super Bowl, yet again Mahomes brought his team back after trailing 20-10, to win 31-20 (A 21-0) rally. Mahomes is the only QB in NFL history to win three playoff games after trailing by double digits. The Chiefs outscored their three opponents 100-14 after trailing at their lowest point.

The confetti

Along with the red and yellow of the Chiefs, slightly larger pieces of confetti fell onto Hard Rock stadium. They had tweets from players, fans and the team written on them. Former Texan Tyrann Mathieu tweeted “One goal in mind #ChiefsKingdom.” You can find that tweet on confetti, now.