What you should know about Mark Kotsay, a candidate for the Astros manager job

The Houston Astros have added another name to the list of managerial candidates, interviewing another recent player in current Oakland Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay.

Kotsay is another recent player getting manager interviews, partially because of the buzz around and partially because of how late in the game the Astros and Red Sox are looking for a manager.

Here’s the file on Kotsay:

Age: 44

Experience: A’s Bench Coach (2017), A’s Quality Control Coach (2018-2019), Padres Hitting Coach (2015)

Accomplishments:

Kotsay is super young with very limited experience. He has no managerial experience and retired from playing in 2013. It’s hard to find coaching accomplishments outside of the work he’s done with the Athletics. The A’s have been a thorn in the Astros side for quite a while, despite a payroll that’s limited compared to teams like the Yankees, Red Sox or even Astros.

Overall View:

There’s something about Kotsay that gets his name brought up in some of these managerial interviews, but the bottom line is that he doesn’t have any managerial experience and limited experience as a coach overall. Unless Jim Crane really likes something about him, it seems unlikely that the Astros would hire someone with such limited experience.