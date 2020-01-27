58ºF

Justin Verlander at Baseball Writers Awards: ‘Everyone knows the Astros are technologically and analytically advanced’

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Sports, MLB, Astros
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander speaks during a news conference before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
HOUSTON – Justin Verlander attended the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in New York over the weekend, where he accepted the AL Cy Young Award.

In his acceptance speech, Verlander indirectly addressed the big elephant in the room.

“Everyone knows the Astros are technologically and analytically advanced,” Verlander said.

His ill-timed comment was met with a mix of laughter and boos, according to the morning paper AM New York.

Another attendee reports former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia appeared angry after the comment was made.

Verlander is the first Astros player to address the team’s sign-stealing scandal, apart from Dallas Keuchel who now plays for the Chicago White Sox and offered a public apology.

