Justin Verlander at Baseball Writers Awards: ‘Everyone knows the Astros are technologically and analytically advanced’

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander attended the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in New York over the weekend, where he accepted the AL Cy Young Award.

In his acceptance speech, Verlander indirectly addressed the big elephant in the room.

“Everyone knows the Astros are technologically and analytically advanced,” Verlander said.

At NY BBWAA dinner, Verlander accepted AL Cy Young Award and noted how the Astros were “technologically and analytically advanced” as a way to praise the organization. But that phrase caused some in the audience to guffaw. Verlander waited until noise subsided before resuming — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 26, 2020

His ill-timed comment was met with a mix of laughter and boos, according to the morning paper AM New York.

Another attendee reports former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia appeared angry after the comment was made.

Verlander just joked that "everyone knows the Astros are technologically analytically advanced." CC, 5 feet away, looks freakin' pissed. — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) January 26, 2020

Verlander is the first Astros player to address the team’s sign-stealing scandal, apart from Dallas Keuchel who now plays for the Chicago White Sox and offered a public apology.