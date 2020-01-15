Texans face big roster decisions as offseason planning begins

HOUSTON – The Texans season is over and ended with the major meltdown in Kansas City. They blew a 24-0 lead and were then outscored by the Chiefs 51-7 the rest of the game sending the Texans reeling into the offseason.

With that comes coaching staff evaluations and plenty of roster decisions not to mention players who can test free agency. The superstars on this Texans team are locked down for the immediate future as the team continues to build around quarterback Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt.

Here is who becomes a free agent during this offseason for the Texans. Let’s start on offense and special teams.

Carlos Hyde: This turned out to be a very nice pickup by O’Brien as Hyde went for over 1,000 yards and was durable. He came in on a one-year deal but the Texans want him back . He’ll have interest elsewhere as well.

Darren Fells: The Texans tight end finished with 34 catches for 341 yards and 7 touchdowns this season but wasn’t much of a factor down the stretch. He was on a one-year deal and is a free agent.

Jon Weeks: The longest-tenured Texans players is a free agent, but is one of the best long snappers in the NFL. His four-year deal expires and he’s a free agent but I fully expect the Texans to keep him.

Ka’imi Fairbairn: The Texans kicker was solid most of the season except for a short stretch early in the year. He corrected the mistakes and got the job done. He is a free agent. They will want to bring him back.

Defensively, there are a few that will enter free agency that the Texans will have to decide what their interest-level will be.

Johnathan Joseph: The longtime Texans cornerback just wrapped up his 9th season in Houston. J-Jo was limited to only 11 games dealing with a hamstring issue down the stretch where he was held out. He was on the bench in the Kansas City game. He is going to be 35 and says he wants to return for his 15th NFL season. Not sure it will be in Houston, but when he does retire, the Texans would love to have him in a coaching or perhaps front office-type role.

Bradley Roby: The Texans cornerback was signed to only a one-year deal worth $10 million, but is now a free agent. If the Texans feel he can stay healthy, they could make a pitch to keep him.

D.J. Reader: The Texans defensive tackle is a beast and the team doesn’t want to lose him. He’s a free agent and loves Houston, but it will be about what kind of deal is offered here and from other teams. Reader will have a lot of interest across the league. He is a big piece to this Texans defensive front and it would be a big loss if he goes elsewhere.

Jahleel Addae: The Texans safety also played on a one-year contract with the Texans this season after his six-year run with the Chargers. Addae played in a total of 15 games for the Texans, including the wildcard win over the Bills before he was injured. He was out for the Kansas City game. He made $1.1 million this past season.