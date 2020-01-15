Simone Biles nominated as World Sportswoman of the Year for the third consecutive time
Olympic and World Champion Simone Biles is the gold standard.
The Laureus World Sports Awards announced Biles as a nominee for World Sportswoman of the Year for the third year in a row. The Houston native won the award in 2017 alongside Usain Bolt and alongside Tiger Woods in 2018.
The best male and female athletes and teams are recognized by this prestigious honor.
The international sports award ceremony is held in Berlin on Feb. 17.
Nominees for World Sportswoman of the Year:
- Simone Biles, a five-time World all-around champion and the world’s greatest gymnast
- Megan Rapinoe, a FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner
- Allyson Felix, a track and field star and the most decorated woman in U.S. track and field history
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, an Olympic gold medalist and track and field star
- Naomi Osaka, the first Asian tennis player to be ranked No. 1 in the world
- Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup alpine skier
Nominees for World Sportsman of the Year:
- Rafael Nadal, a three-time Laureus Award winner and the world’s No. 1 tennis player
- Lewis Hamilton, a six-time Formula 1 World champion
- Marc Márquez, a six-time World MotoGP champion
- Lionel Messi, a six-time FIFA World Footballer of the Year
- Eliud Kipchoge, the first athlete to run a marathon under two hours
- Tiger Woods, a golf legend and a 15-time champion of The Masters
Nominees for Breakthrough of the Year:
- Coco Gauff, a teenage tennis sensation
- Bianca Andreescu, a Canadian tennis player and the first woman to win the US Open on her debut
- Egan Bernal, Colombia’s first-ever Tour de France winner
- Japan Men’s Rugby Team, the Rugby World Cup trailblazers
- Andy Ruiz Jr., former unified heavyweight boxing champion
- Regan Smith, a U.S. swimming star
To see the full list of categories and nominees, visit the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards.
