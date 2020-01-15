Simone Biles nominated as World Sportswoman of the Year for the third consecutive time

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Olympic and World Champion Simone Biles is the gold standard.

The Laureus World Sports Awards announced Biles as a nominee for World Sportswoman of the Year for the third year in a row. The Houston native won the award in 2017 alongside Usain Bolt and alongside Tiger Woods in 2018.

The best male and female athletes and teams are recognized by this prestigious honor.

The international sports award ceremony is held in Berlin on Feb. 17.

Nominees for World Sportswoman of the Year:

Simone Biles, a five-time World all-around champion and the world’s greatest gymnast

Megan Rapinoe, a FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner

Allyson Felix, a track and field star and the most decorated woman in U.S. track and field history

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, an Olympic gold medalist and track and field star

Naomi Osaka, the first Asian tennis player to be ranked No. 1 in the world

Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup alpine skier

Nominees for World Sportsman of the Year:

Rafael Nadal, a three-time Laureus Award winner and the world’s No. 1 tennis player

Lewis Hamilton, a six-time Formula 1 World champion

Marc Márquez, a six-time World MotoGP champion

Lionel Messi, a six-time FIFA World Footballer of the Year

Eliud Kipchoge, the first athlete to run a marathon under two hours

Tiger Woods, a golf legend and a 15-time champion of The Masters

Nominees for Breakthrough of the Year:

Coco Gauff, a teenage tennis sensation

Bianca Andreescu, a Canadian tennis player and the first woman to win the US Open on her debut

Egan Bernal, Colombia’s first-ever Tour de France winner

Japan Men’s Rugby Team, the Rugby World Cup trailblazers

Andy Ruiz Jr., former unified heavyweight boxing champion

Regan Smith, a U.S. swimming star

To see the full list of categories and nominees, visit the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards.