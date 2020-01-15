See which players in the AFC and NFC championship games hail from these Houston-area high schools

HOUSTON – The Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, the four teams playing in the National Football League’s conference championships Sunday, have at least one player in their rosters hailing from a Houston-area high school.

One of the schools listed below could be represented in the Super Bowl LIV if any of the teams win their respective conference championship round.

Alief Taylor High School

Joshua Kalu, cornerback for the Titans, hails from Alief Taylor High School.

The Titans originally signed Joshua Kalu as a rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Nebraska, according to the team’s website.

West Brook High School

Ryan Grant, wide receiver for the Packers, hails from West Brook High School in Beaumont’s Independent School District.

Grant is currently on the NFL’s inactive list.

Grant was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Tulane University, according to the team’s website.

George Ranch High School

Kingsley Keke, defensive lineman for the Packers, attended George Ranch High School located in Richmond.

Keke was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, according to the NFL’s website.

North Shore High School

Earl Mitchell, defensive lineman for the 49ers, hails from North Shore High School in Galena Park’s Independent School District.

Mitchell was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona, according to the team’s website.

George Bush High School

Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive end for the Chiefs, hails from George Bush High School in Fort Bend’s Independent School District.

Ogbah is currently on the “reserve/injured” list, following a torn pectoral muscle injury he suffered in November.

Ogbah was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State, according to the NFL’s website.