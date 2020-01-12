42ºF

Winner of Texans and Chiefs game will get to play AFC Championship Game at home

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Most Texans fans likely didn’t think there was much of a chance that they would see their hometown team in person at NRG Stadium again this year after last weekend’s Wild Card victory.

Well, there’s still a chance.

One week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England, the sixth-seed Tennessee Titans eliminated the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 on Saturday in the Divisional Playoff.

That upset means that the winner of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs (No. 2 seed) and the Texans (No. 4 seed) will host the AFC Championship Game.

Here’s the schedule for next weekend:

• AFC Championship Game: Titans at Texans/Chiefs, 2:05 p.m., CBS

• NFC Championship Game: Seahawks/Packers at 49ers, 5:40 p.m. FOX

