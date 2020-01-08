Here are all of the ways Texans fans can show their support and win stuff ahead of Sunday’s game

HOUSTON – The Texans-Chiefs AFC Divisional showdown is still four days away and there are plenty of ways for fans to get involved before and even after the team takes off for Kansas City for Sunday’s game.

Fans are invited to visit the Houston Texans Team Shop on Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. where Texans Radio will be broadcasting live.

Fans are encouraged to attend and enjoy the following: Opportunity to win two tickets to the game in Kansas City Enter to win Houston Texans Team Shop shopping spree Be present to win autographed items Purchase limited edition merchandise Take advantage of special sales and discounts Purchase food from local food trucks on-site throughout the day.



Then on Friday, the Texans are encouraging all fans to show their team spirit by wearing their Texans gear around town and post on social media using the hashtag #WeAreTexans.

On Sunday there will be an official Houston Texans Watch Party at the The Rustic starting at noon.