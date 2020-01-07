This is what you can expect at this year’s Astros FanFest

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros are getting set to kick off the 2020 season and it all starts with their annual FanFest.

Vouchers for #AstrosFanFest are available NOW!



Join us at MMP on January 18th from 11am-4pm. Must claim your free voucher to attend. Check https://t.co/geFSQOkdcX for details, vouchers, and activities. pic.twitter.com/xzbwd3b4CV — Houston Astros (@astros) January 6, 2020

Astros fans will have a chance to see their favorite players up close and personal at Minute Maid Park on January 18 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

FanFest promises to have something for the entire family, which includes autograph sessions, photo opportunities, games and more. FanFest, of course is free, but fans must have obtained a voucher online in order to guarantee entry.

The Astros say on their website that while all FanFest vouchers have been claimed that vouchers will be available to fans at the gate on the day of the event.