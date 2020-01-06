What is the gold patch that’s on J.J. Watt’s jersey?

HOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been wearing a gold patch on the right side of his jersey for the past couple seasons and it’s in recognition of him being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.

The award is given each year to the player who best exemplifies excellence on and off the football field.

Watt has always been involved with charities since turning pro, but he is widely recognized for his fundraising efforts following Hurricane Harvey when he led the charge in raising more than $37 million for the victims in the city.

As long as Watt plays in the NFL, the gold patch will forever be attached to his jersey.