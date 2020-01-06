Ed Oliver pays homage to Houston with ‘Be Someone’ cleats

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bills defensive tackle and Houston native Ed Oliver turned a few heads Saturday when he strolled into NRG Stadium with cleats that had “Be Someone” graffiti draped around his neck as a show of recognition for his hometown.

The cleats brought back memories of the “Be Someone” suit Oliver wore when he was the ninth overall pick for the Bills during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ed Oliver maybe sending (or making sure to receive) a message today.



The cleats say "Be someone". pic.twitter.com/ZQUx3zKANz — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 4, 2020

Oliver, a product of Westfield High School and a three-year standout of University of Houston just finished a fairly impressive rookie season. He finished the year with 5 sacks, 24 solo tackles and one forced fumble while seeing action in all 16 games this season and starting seven.

Oliver was in on four tackles during the Bills 22-19 overtime loss to the Texans during Saturday’s AFC Wild Card round.