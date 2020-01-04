Texans devour Bills at George R. Brown bridal show

HOUSTON – Houston Texans fans have a chance to devour the Bills before the big game this afternoon.

The Bridal Extravaganza commissioned a life-size cake of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen laying face down in the turf after being sacked.

Nadine Moon with “Who Made the Cake!” bakery in Houston was thrilled to make this tribute cake to the Texans, giving fans a chance to feast on the Bills.

“I’ve received some very unusual requests over the years, but this one takes the cake,” Moon said. “Nothing will taste as sweet as a victory this afternoon, but this comes close.”

Laurette Veres, the producer of the Bridal Extravaganza, is a huge Texans fan.

“Our brides and grooms are here to do one-stop-shopping for their wedding and many will be headed to the game afterward. So we thought this sacked Bills quarterback cake would be the ultimate pre-game snack,” Veres said.

The Bridal Extravaganza is this weekend, January 4th and 5th, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. It is the largest bridal show in the country.

5,000 brides flock to the Bridal Extravaganza to plan their big day. Two days of fashion shows, wedding seminars and over 700 display showcases featuring Houston-area wedding service companies.