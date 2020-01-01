Congratulations! Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, wife welcome daughter

HOUSTON – While most people were busy celebrating the holidays with family and friends, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife were celebrating something bigger.

The couple welcomed their first child in the last week of the year, according to an Instagram post by McCuller’s wife, Kara McCullers.

According to the post, their daughter Ava Rae McCullers was born on Dec. 27, 2019.

Neither of the two showed the baby’s face, but each shared touching messages about their new little bundle of joy.

Kara McCullers wrote, “2019 brought me my biggest blessing of all. Welcome to the world Ava Rae McCullers.”

The Astros pitcher shared a photo to his Instagram of Ava Rae holding his finger and he wrote, “And just like that you had my heart forever. Ava Rae McCullers.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! What a way to start the new year.