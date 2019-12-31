What to watch for this week in sports

HOUSTON – From the Xfinity Sports Desk here at KPRC Channel 2, here are a few things to watch for on the sports scene this week in and around Houston.

TEXANS: The playoffs open this weekend and the Texans will host the Buffalo Bills in one of the AFC Wild Card games. The Texans and Bills will kick at 3:35 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium. Both teams are 10-6 on the season. They last met during the 2018 season in week five. If Houston wins and the Patriots beat the Titans then the Texans will advance to the second round to face the AFC’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. A Houston win coupled with a Titans win over the Patriots would send the Texans to Kansas City for the second round.

ROCKETS: The Rockets will play their annual New Year’s Eve game at Toyota Center on Tuesday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. The Rockets are 22-11 on the season after losing in New Orleans Sunday night. In the loss, the Rockets were without James Harden and Clint Capela due to injuries while Russell Westbrook didn’t play as was scheduled since he had played the night before against the Nets. The Rockets homestand continues on Friday when they host the Sixers.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Bowl season continues this week with the Texas Longhorns facing Utah in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Tuesday while on New Year’s Day Baylor takes on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, LSU and Clemson continue preparations for the National Championship game. They will square off Jan. 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

UH HOOPS: Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars are back from Hawaii with a 10-3 record. The Coogs, who are on a four-game win streak, return to Fertitta Center to open AAC play on Friday evening when they host 9-3 Central Florida. The Cougars and Knights have an early 6 p.m. tip-off.