North Shore repeats as 6A state champion, defeating Duncanville 31-17

ARLINGTON – North Shore defeated Duncanville for the second consecutive season in the state title game. The final score was 31-17.

Here’s how things played out:

1st Quarter

North Shore’s Dematrius Davis dashed 30 yards for the touchdown. The Mustangs led 7-0.

Duncanville got on the board later in the quarter. Roderick Daniels scored 7-7.

2nd quarter

North Shore kicked a field goal pushing them ahead, 10-7.

Then, Duncanville’s freshman QB Chris Parson completed a 6-yard touchdown run, 14-10 Duncanville.

North Shore answered with under two minutes to play in the second quarter.

Roger Hagar completed a short run for a touchdown. The Mustangs led 17-14.

The game was tied at 17 at the half.

3rd quarter

North Shore’s special teams completed a huge play. Duncanville punter couldn’t handle the snap, and the Mustangs jump on it.

Then, Hagar ran for a short yard touchdown. Mustangs led 24-17.

By the end of the quarter, North Short led 24-17.

4th quarter

Davis secured one more big play this season. He found a wide-open Charles King over the middle of the field, who snagged a 44-yard touchdown.

That touchdown put the game on ice for the Mustangs, who led 31-17.

On Duncanville’s final possession, facing 4th and 12, the defense came up with a huge sack of Parson.

North Shore beats Duncanville for the 2nd consecutive season in the state title game. The final score was 31-17.