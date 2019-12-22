North Shore repeats as 6A state champion, defeating Duncanville 31-17
ARLINGTON – North Shore defeated Duncanville for the second consecutive season in the state title game. The final score was 31-17.
North Shore wins back to back state titles. @KPRC2 @NSNationFB pic.twitter.com/AS6ALldNpw— Alex Radow (@alexradow) December 22, 2019
Here’s how things played out:
1st Quarter
North Shore’s Dematrius Davis dashed 30 yards for the touchdown. The Mustangs led 7-0.
Duncanville got on the board later in the quarter. Roderick Daniels scored 7-7.
2nd quarter
North Shore kicked a field goal pushing them ahead, 10-7.
Then, Duncanville’s freshman QB Chris Parson completed a 6-yard touchdown run, 14-10 Duncanville.
North Shore answered with under two minutes to play in the second quarter.
Roger Hagar completed a short run for a touchdown. The Mustangs led 17-14.
The game was tied at 17 at the half.
3rd quarter
North Shore’s special teams completed a huge play. Duncanville punter couldn’t handle the snap, and the Mustangs jump on it.
Then, Hagar ran for a short yard touchdown. Mustangs led 24-17.
By the end of the quarter, North Short led 24-17.
4th quarter
Davis secured one more big play this season. He found a wide-open Charles King over the middle of the field, who snagged a 44-yard touchdown.
That touchdown put the game on ice for the Mustangs, who led 31-17.
On Duncanville’s final possession, facing 4th and 12, the defense came up with a huge sack of Parson.
North Shore beats Duncanville for the 2nd consecutive season in the state title game. The final score was 31-17.
