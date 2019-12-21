What the Texans need to focus on to win against Tampa Bay this weekend

HOUSTON – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely dreadful first half of their season.

The Texans beat the Patriots but lost to the Broncos.

With both teams being so inconsistent, Houston’s defense is going to have to be stellar to guarantee a win.

The Bucs boast a 4-game win streak. Granted, those wins came against the Falcons, Jags, Colts, and Lions, but they’re still wins. Veterans like Whitney Mercilus know they’ll need to step it up.

“We can’t go in there and slack off,” said Mercilus. “We have to be able to be stout in all areas as far as taking care of the football, getting the football back and playing some good special teams as well.”

And right now, Jameis Winston is dangerous. Last week, he became the first NFL player to record back-to-back games, with over 450 yards passing.

“He’s able to throw the ball down the field with accuracy. Guys are making plays for him. And he’s able to maneuver in the pocket to get himself out of trouble and extend plays with his running ability and his size,” said Defensive Coordinator Romeo Crennel.

What makes him difficult to manage is the last part of RAC’s statement —Winston’s size.

“Winston’s big,” said defensive end Charles Omenihu. “That’s a big dude. He’s about my height, probably 240, and he doesn’t go down easily at all. He doesn’t like taking sacks. So that’s one thing you gotta be cognizant of when you’re going in.”

The good news for Texans fans? The Bucs are without two of their top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.