Kareem Jackson dominates Texans in return

A lot of things went wrong in the Texans 38-24 loss to the Broncos. Two of the three Texans turnovers came early and set the town for a blowout.

Both of the first two turnovers went to a familiar face: Kareem Jackson.

The crazy play

Keke Coutee had arguably his best game of the season against Denver, and another back-breaking mistake. In the first quarter, Coutee caught a pass, then as he fell to the ground, lost the ball via strip. Broncos defensive lineman Jeremiah Attaochu picked it up and handed it to Jackson while Attaochu was being taken down. Jackson then returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

The interception

No less crazy, Jackson got an interception in the 4th quarter with the Texans trailing 38-17. Deshaun Watson was looking for Jordan Akins when several Denver Broncos tipped the ball in the air and finally the ball landed in Jackson’s hands.

All around excellence

Jackson finished the game with 11 tackles and 3 pass break-ups on top of the interception and fumble return touchdown.

Jackson added a tackle for loss and a hard hit on DeAndre Hopkins. Watson hit Hopkins for what would have been a first down, but Jackson laid him out to end the drive.

Jackson’s 11 tackles tied a career high.

Jackson said it was “emotional” to pull up to the stadium.

“I was excited to see everybody, but I had to keep in my mind it was a business trip,” said Jackson.