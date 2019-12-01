HOUSTON – The Patriots are in town, and that always creates a huge challenge for the Texans. In fact, Houston has only beaten New England once in franchise history. But this week in the locker room, the Texans made two things clear: they know Tom Brady and the Patriots will be hard to beat, but they absolutely think they can get it done. Here are 3 key match-ups heading into the game.

Deandre Hopkins vs. Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore is a favorite to take home the Defensive Player of the Year Award, and he proved why last week. Gilmore shut down Amari Cooper, the Cowboys’ 3-time Pro-bowl receiver. Look for Gilmore to try and give D-Hop the same treatment. Watson and Hopkins will have to connect to give the Texans a legit shot at winning the game.

Bradley Roby vs. Julian Edelman

Roby being back is fantastic news for the Texans’ secondary, which was banged up the last few weeks. Roby will most likely face Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets. Stopping the pass hasn’t been the Texans’ strongest point, but the Patriots have also struggled offensively the past three weeks.

Deshaun Watson vs. John Simon

The Patriots’ Linebacker is having a productive year. With Watson’s ability to scramble (and his tendency to let plays linger), the Patriots will be focused on keeping him in the pocket and limiting his mobility.

Watch the Texans host the Patriots on Sunday Night Football on KPRC 2.