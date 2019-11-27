Houston – University of Houston sophomore guard Nate Hinton posted career highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 112-73 win over Houston Baptist inside Fertitta Center on Tuesday evening.



Hinton connected on 6-of-11 shots from the field, including 3-of-4 from the arc, and went 9-for-11 from the free throw line to record his second double-double this season and the third of his career.



With their point total, the Cougars recorded the fourth-highest single-game total in American Athletic Conference history and their most points since a 131-62 win over Florida Tech inside Hofheinz Pavilion on Nov. 22, 2005.



Hinton was one of five Cougars to reach double-digit points. Freshman guard Marcus Sasser finished with 18 points, thanks to 6-of-9 shooting from the arc, with five assists, while sophomore guard Quentin Grimes added 17 points with three rebounds and five assists.



Junior forward Fabian White Jr. recorded 16 points with eight rebounds, including five offensive boards, while junior point guard DeJon Jarreau totaled 14 points with five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and a game-high six assists.



The Cougars (3-2) jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the first five minutes and never looked back in winning their 13th straight game against the Huskies. HBU (0-5) pulled within 36-28 on Myles Pierre's jumper with 6:35 left in the opening period.



However, Houston closed out the half on a 20-5 run and were never threatened again. Jarreau and White posted six points apiece to lead the Cougars during their run.



Houston hit 52.2 percent (37-of-69) of its shots from the field and limited the Huskies to only 35.4 percent (23-of-65). The Cougars also outrebounded HBU, 48-36, and forced 15 turnovers, leading to 26 points.



Pierre led HBU with 15 points and four 3-pointers, while guard Ian Dubose added 13 points with four rebounds and three assists. Guard Jalon Gates finished with 12 points in the loss.



