Early detection just might help save you from oral, head and neck cancer

What’s the best way to beat oral, head or neck cancer? Early detection, of course.

For a decade, UT Physicians ENT specialists have held no-cost cancer screenings tied to these types of cancer. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s not happening in 2021, but the group still wants to raise awareness.

“The early detection of oral, head and neck cancers is crucial,” said Ron J. Karni, MD, ENT specialist with UT Physicians and associate professor in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

Oral, head and neck cancers claim about 13,000 lives per year. However, there is hope.

If diagnosed early, these cancers can be more easily treated without significant complications and the chances of survival greatly increase.

Who should get tested?

Every adult should be tested. Tobacco and alcohol users traditionally have been considered the populations at greatest risk for these cancers. However, throat cancer cases are on the rise in younger adults who do not smoke, and recent research indicates this development is due partly to the increase of the human papillomavirus virus (HPV).

HPV-related oral, head and neck cancers are more difficult to detect because these cancers usually occur on the back of the tongue or on the tonsils, providing even more reason to get screened regularly.

What are the potential warning signs of oral, head and neck cancers?

The signs and symptoms of oral, head and neck cancers often go unnoticed, but there are a few visible signs associated with these cancers that require immediate attention, including:

A lump in your neck,

A sore in your mouth that doesn’t heal or that increases in size,

Persistent pain in your mouth,

Lumps or white or red patches inside your mouth,

Difficulty chewing or swallowing or moving your tongue,

Soreness in your throat or feeling that something is caught in your throat,

Changes in your voice (hoarseness)

If you have any of the above warning signs, please seek medical attention. If would like to schedule an appointment for a screening, go here.