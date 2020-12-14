Thinking about freshening up your look, but not sure where to start? A guide for where to turn

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Most people would probably agree that we’re in the midst of a strange time: We have an ongoing global pandemic, and it’s hard to believe the holidays are almost here. It might mark a year in which we’re not celebrating in all the same ways as usual, with large groups of family and friends, for example.

But what might make for an odd season, could also be seen as a time of opportunity.

Many are working remotely due to concerns about COVID-19. Others might be away from their offices already, in anticipation of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. If you’ve ever thought about getting a procedure done, perhaps to freshen up your appearance, now is actually the perfect time to do it, said the experts at The Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa.

Doctors said they’ve seen an increased number of people taking advantage of their time away from work, and coming in for treatments. Perhaps it’s all this time we’ve spent cooped up indoors, but patients seem to want simple ways to feel better about themselves. It makes sense.

Many still want to get holiday-ready, looking more relaxed and youthful, with some help from Botox, dermal fillers and lasers. In fact, December and January are the best time for laser treatments, according to The Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa.

The institute even has a new, state-of-the-art laser that can help people looking to reduce sun damage, redness and improve the texture of their skin.

Watch the video, below, to hear from a woman -- a self-proclaimed mother of three and a runner who’s spent a lot of time outside over the years -- about the procedure. It erased decades of sun damage, she and the doctor agreed.

So, if you’ve thought about a procedure but you’re not sure where to start, the institute provided the following information, as a bit of a briefer on some of the things people are requesting:

Botox Cosmetic can be used to soften facial lines and creases to provide a more youthful and refreshed aesthetic. The benefits include the fact that it’s a non-surgical procedure that involves little to no downtime. Treatment is quick and easy, doctors said.

When it’s strategically injected, Botox temporarily immobilizes the muscles, smoothing out wrinkles in the face. It can be used in the following areas: forehead, frown lines, smoker’s lines, crow’s feet, neck bands and the Masseter muscle (for facial slimming).

Ice or numbing cream may be applied for your comfort. Injections will then be made to relax the muscles that are causing fine lines and wrinkles. Your treatment can be completed in about 15 minutes.

Most patients begin to see results 24 to 48 hours after their injections, with final results in 10 to 14 days.

The loss of facial volume over time can cause your skin to sag and exacerbate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The Juvederm family of products has been developed to help restore lost volume and smooth fine lines and wrinkles without surgery or extended downtime. Results can last for up to a year.

“Juvederm products are made of a synthetic form of hyaluronic acid, a sugar produced by your body,” the institute said. “Hyaluronic acid attracts moisture to the skin and other tissues to help keep them supple and hydrated.”

There are different formulations of Juvederm available, depending on the area being treated. You’ll develop a personalized treatment plan at an appointment or consultation.

Patients can expect to see the initial results of the treatment immediately, “and your appearance will refine as the swelling dissipates and the gel settles. You can expect to look more refreshed and youthful, and will see an improvement in facial volume.”

Kybella is the first and only FDA-approved drug injectable drug that contours and improves the appearance of submental fullness, better known as fat under the chin, caused by aging, genetics and weight gain.

Treatment is customized by the physician to the patient’s aesthetic goals for an improved chin profile.

Each in-office treatment session is typically 15 to 20 minutes.

There is a number of options here. Some examples include:

Photofacial and Gemini/YAG Lasers – These can remove dark spots, reduce redness and improve the skin’s overall appearance.

Active FX/ CO2 Lasers – This is a high-energy beam of laser light used to smooth out lines, wrinkles and scars, remove brown spots and other irregularities, and tighten the skin.

Skin tightening – Here’s a noninvasive and natural approach to skin tone, texture irregularities and lifting.

Hyfrecator – Need to remove skin tags and moles? This is your best option, doctors said.

The Institute of Anti-Aging Medicine and Skin Spa was founded in 1997 in Houston, and is a fully integrated medical spa.

Dr. Richard LeConey has developed comprehensive personal anti-aging, wellness, hormone, and skincare programs for both men and women, the institute said. Want to learn more? Click or tap here.