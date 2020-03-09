‘Agventure’ fan is night 6 mutton bustin’ champ at Rodeo

HOUSTON – A kid from Houston who is a fan of the “Agventure” display at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was Sunday night’s mutton bustin’ champ.

Mutton bustin’ is a nightly Rodeo event that requires the children competing to ride across a pen on the back of sheep. The goal is to stay atop the wooly mammal as long as they can.

Thomas Vormbrock did just that, having to be pulled off the sheep once he arrived on the other side of the pen.

“I just hold on tight,” Thomas said of his sheep-riding strategy. “I just wanted to get to the other side.”

Congrats, Thomas.