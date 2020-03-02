Here’s what the Houston Rodeo is doing to ensure safety during coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – As concerns grow around the spread of the coronavirus and the rise of flu cases, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced it is working the Houston Health Department to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.

Here’s how the rodeo is increasing a healthy environment:

The rodeo is increasing the number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the AGVENTURE, The Junction, the carnival and in several food tents

Signs will be up encouraging guests to wash their hands after eating, drinking and touching animals or other surrounding environments

Encouraging guests to get the flu vaccine

Take care of your health

Stay home if you’re sick

For more health tips released by the rodeo, click here.